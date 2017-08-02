Pete Rose Allegedly Committed Statutory Rape In 1970’s, According To Court Document

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pete Rose is accused of committing statutory rape after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl in the 1970s.
The incident happened in 1973 and Rose claims he thought the girl was 16 — the age of consent at the time in Ohio. The woman said in the court document she was 14 or 15 years old at the time when they first met.
Those allegations were recently revealed during a defamation lawsuit filed by Rose against the lawyer who had him expelled from baseball, John Dowd.
Rose remains on baseball’s permanently ineligible list, as MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred denied his appeal for reinstatement in 2015.
The Phillies planned to honor Pete Rose and induct him into the team’s Wall Of Fame. However, the team announced on Wednesday they have decided to cancel all Rose festivities for the weekend.