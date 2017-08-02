DEVELOPING: Phillies Cancel Pete Rose Alumni Weekend Events

Pete Rose Allegedly Committed Statutory Rape In 1970’s, According To Court Document

August 2, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pete Rose is accused of committing statutory rape after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl in the 1970s.

The incident happened in 1973 and Rose claims he thought the girl was 16 — the age of consent at the time in Ohio. The woman said in the court document she was 14 or 15 years old at the time when they first met.

Related: Pete Rose To Be First Inductee Into National Bobblehead Hall Of Fame

Those allegations were recently revealed during a defamation lawsuit filed by Rose against the lawyer who had him expelled from baseball, John Dowd.

Related: Pete Rose Remains Banned From Baseball

Rose remains on baseball’s permanently ineligible list, as MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred denied his appeal for reinstatement in 2015.

The Phillies planned to honor Pete Rose and induct him into the team’s Wall Of Fame. However, the team announced on Wednesday they have decided to cancel all Rose festivities for the weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch