News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | August 2

6:01 Earlier this week, Anthony Scaramucci was removed as White House Communications Director.

6:18 White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated that President Trump weighed in on the initial statement from Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer in June 2016.

6:48 Sen. Cory Booker has announced he will introduce legislation to legalize marijuana at the federal level.

7:01 Pete Rose has been accused of statutory rape in a court document from a relationship that dates back to the 1970s.

7:37 Sen. Chuck Schumer states that President Trump wants to repeal Obamacare for “petty, childish, un-presidential” reasons.

8:00 Chris talks with Ryan Manion, of the Travis Manion Foundation, about their new campaign which seeks to highlight how families of the fallen continue in their loved-one’s commitment to public service.

8:15 Chris talks with Former U.S. Attorney Matt Whitaker, about his call for an Ethics Investigation for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

8:50 White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders recalls the Clinton family history of interactions with the Russian government.