NASA To Test Defense System During Asteroid Flyby

August 2, 2017 5:43 PM
Filed Under: NASA, science

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–NASA is planning to test its “Planetary Defense System” this fall when an asteroid is expected to pass by Earth.

The 30-foot-by-100 foot space rock is expected to make a brief fly-by on October 12.

Scientists don’t expect it to get closer than 4,200 miles from earth’s surface.

