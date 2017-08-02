Prosecutor: Husband Charged In Murder Of Wife Whose Body Was Found In Swimming Pool

August 2, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, Michelle Long, Sean Dalton

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) — The husband of a woman found dead in her swimming pool has been charged with her murder, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.

Norman Long, 51, has been charged in the murder of his wife, 47-year-old Michelle Long. Her body was found in a swimming pool her home in Forrest Court in Woolwich Township.

Police say the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Gloucester County Prosecutor Sean Dalton says Norman Long killed his wife and placed her body in the swimming pool.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Norman Long is a self-employed construction contractor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch