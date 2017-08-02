Prosecutor: Husband Charged In Murder Of Wife Whose Body Was Found In Swimming Pool

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) — The husband of a woman found dead in her swimming pool has been charged with her murder, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.
Norman Long, 51, has been charged in the murder of his wife, 47-year-old Michelle Long. Her body was found in a swimming pool her home in Forrest Court in Woolwich Township.
Police say the cause of death was blunt force trauma.
Gloucester County Prosecutor Sean Dalton says Norman Long killed his wife and placed her body in the swimming pool.
He was taken into custody on Tuesday.
Norman Long is a self-employed construction contractor.