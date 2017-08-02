Burlington County Home Struck By Lightning, Catches Fire

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — A Burlington County home caught on fire after it was struck by lightning.
Authorities say that fire and rescue crews responded to 15 Padock Road in Marlton around 2:30 p.m. after a family’s home was struck by lightning and caught on fire.
The fire was placed under control around 3 p.m.
Thousands Lose Power In Philly Area As Storms Move Through
A woman was home at the time, but was not injured.
The family of four has been displaced because the house is now uninhabitable due to water damage.