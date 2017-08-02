WEATHER: Strong Storms Moving Through | Thousands Without Power | Home Struck By LightningRadar | Forecast

Burlington County Home Struck By Lightning, Catches Fire

August 2, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: Lightning Strike

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — A Burlington County home caught on fire after it was struck by lightning.

Authorities say that fire and rescue crews responded to 15 Padock Road in Marlton around 2:30 p.m. after a family’s home was struck by lightning and caught on fire.

The fire was placed under control around 3 p.m.

A woman was home at the time, but was not injured.

The family of four has been displaced because the house is now uninhabitable due to water damage.

