Margate Suing Department Of Environmental Protection Over Dune Project

August 2, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Margate dune construction, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection

MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) — Leaders in Margate say they will sue the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and seek an injunction to a controversial dune construction project.

Recent rains left large pools of water on Margate’s beaches.

The pools are sitting in newly built sand dunes.

The Army Corps of Engineers is working to pump the water out.

On Wednesday morning, Margate commissioners passed a resolution seeking the lawsuit against the Department of Environmental Protection.

In the meantime, all beaches that have standing water are closed until further notice.

