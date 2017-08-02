Joel Embiid Reportedly Not Yet Cleared For 5-On-5

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid has not been cleared for 5-on-5 activities as of Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Marc Spears.
Spears is reporting that Embiid will be ready for training camp.
Embiid, 23, has played just 31 games in his first three NBA seasons. Embiid had back-to-back foot surgeries to start his career. Last season, a minor meniscus injury derailed his productive rookie season.
He averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in 25.4 minutes per game last season.
With Embiid (hopefully) healthy and the additions of 2016 No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons, 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, veterans J.J. Redick and Amir Johnson, expectations are beginning to soar for Brett Brown’s squad.