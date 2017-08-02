BREAKING: Police Say Missing Hearing-Impaired Woman Has Been Located

Joel Embiid Reportedly Not Yet Cleared For 5-On-5

August 2, 2017 10:31 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid has not been cleared for 5-on-5 activities as of Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Marc Spears.

Spears is reporting that Embiid will be ready for training camp.

Embiid, 23, has played just 31 games in his first three NBA seasons. Embiid had back-to-back foot surgeries to start his career. Last season, a minor meniscus injury derailed his productive rookie season.

He averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in 25.4 minutes per game last season.

With Embiid (hopefully) healthy and the additions of 2016 No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons, 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, veterans J.J. Redick and Amir Johnson, expectations are beginning to soar for Brett Brown’s squad.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch