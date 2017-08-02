Jesse Cook at Keswick Theatre

Back by Overwhelming Popular Demand! Gypsy-jazz and flamenco guitarist Jesse Cook returns to Glenside’s historic Keswick Theatre on September 28th! Widely considered one of the most influential figures in “nouveau flamenco” music, he incorporates elements of flamenco rumba, jazz & many forms of world music into his work. Experience a sonic journey across genres, and cultural influences with Jesse Cook’s Beyond Borders tour! Get your tickets now! Call 215-572-7650 or visit KeswickTheatre.com.
Five KYW Insiders will win a pair of tickets to the show on September 28th at Keswick Theatre!