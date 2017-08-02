Jesse Cook at Keswick Theatre

August 2, 2017 8:47 AM
jessecook 150 Jesse Cook at Keswick Theatre

Jesse Cook-Keswick Theatre

Back by Overwhelming Popular Demand! Gypsy-jazz and flamenco guitarist Jesse Cook returns to Glenside’s historic Keswick Theatre on September 28th! Widely considered one of the most influential figures in “nouveau flamenco” music, he incorporates elements of flamenco rumba, jazz & many forms of world music into his work. Experience a sonic journey across genres, and cultural influences with Jesse Cook’s Beyond Borders tour! Get your tickets now! Call 215-572-7650 or visit KeswickTheatre.com.

Five KYW Insiders will win a pair of tickets to the show on September 28th at Keswick Theatre!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch