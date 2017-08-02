WATCH: Stunning Drone Video Captures Humpback Whale

August 2, 2017 6:51 PM
Filed Under: california, Whale

VENTURA, Calif. (CBS)—Stunning video captures a massive humpback whale in the waters of California.

Drone video shot by Pacific Eagle Air Cam shows the 35-50-foot whale swimming around in the Ventura Harbor Marina back in May.

“It is migration season from the colder north to the warmer southern waters of Mexico. And Ventura is part of the Channel Islands National Park Reserve,” said Pacific Eagle said in a YouTube post.

A wildlife expert told CBS News the whale appeared to be a healthy juvenile.

Jen Levine, the stranding operations and animal care manager for the Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute, says rescuers used a hydrophone that plays underwater whale sounds to guide the whale out of the harbor.

