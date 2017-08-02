3 Witnesses Sought In Fatal Haverford Twp. Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Haverford Township Police Department is searching for three people who may have witnessed last weekend’s shooting death of 29-year-old John Le.

“HTPD has identified the subjects pictured as possible witnesses in homicide investigation. HTPD is requesting assistance in identifying these individuals,” police said in a Facebook post.

The requests come as the manhunt continues for 24-year-old Derrick Rollins who police have tied to Le’s death.

Police say Le was shot and killed around 6 p.m. July 29 on Haverford Road in Delaware County.

Investigators say Rollins is also linked to another seemingly random attack in the Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia.

The break in the case came on Tuesday when detectives got a called about that Volvo.

A neighbor saw it speeding Saturday evening just after the Overbrook shooting, but before the killing of Le.

But that eyewitness didn’t know the information was important until turning on the news.

“They were able to record the first three numbers of the tag and said the last four digits had 2-3 “eights” in that sequence. That’s where the Pennsylvania State Intelligence Unit comes in, they did a search in the immediate vicinity, which led us to the car we recovered this morning,” said Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker.

Police found the Volvo in front of a home near the 5100 block of Locust Street. Rollins wasn’t there but his girlfriend was. Police say she’s cooperating.

Rollins is described as 6 feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds with a thin build. He has a dark complexion, full close cropped beard and mustache and was last seen wearing a thin red pullover sweatshirt and gray jeans.

A $7,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.