DA: Homeless Man Wanted For Fatal Stabbing In Pottstown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for a suspect accused of killing a 35-year-old man.
Steven Holmes is wanted by the authorities, after he allegedly stabbed to death Diamonde Stone.
The incident happened at 10:32 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of High Street in Pottstown.
Pottstown police responded to a reported fight at that location, when they found 35-year-old Stone suffering from stab wounds.
He was taken to Pottstown Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy conducted by Dr. Marianne Hamel of the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Stone died from a stab wound to the chest with injuries to the heart.
Holmes is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder and possessing instruments of crime.
Anyone with information concerning Holmes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.