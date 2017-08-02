Misconduct Complaints About Philadelphia Police To Go Online

DEVELOPING: Phillies Cancel Pete Rose Alumni Weekend Events

August 2, 2017 12:36 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The mayor of Philadelphia says the city plans to make civilian complaints about police misconduct available to the public online.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced Wednesday that he’s signed an executive order to post narratives, locations and official findings of complaints against officers.

Kenney says the measure is intended to increase public awareness about how the city handles complaints against the police department.

Under the measure, certain information such as names of complainants and police officers will be redacted in the online postings to maintain the safety of those involved. It will go into effect in November.

The Democratic mayor says the records can currently only be viewed in person at the police Internal Affairs Bureau.

Complaints from the previous three years are to be posted by early next year.

