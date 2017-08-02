Code Orange Air Quality Issued For Philly Area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection have issued a Code Orange Air Quality for the Philadelphia area on Wednesday.

While most of us in the 5-county region may not notice much difference, young children, the elderly, and people with respiratory problems like asthma and emphysema are advised to limit their outdoor activities as air pollution levels are at an unhealthy level.

Virginia Cain is community relations coordinator for our region, and she says there’s a few things we can do to ease the impact of the Code Orange.

“Folks should try to refrain from refueling their cars during the hottest part of the day, try to carpool or use public transportation if possible,” said Cain.

Cain also adds that if you are headed out, try to get as much done in one trip to limit car emissions.