DEVELOPING: Phillies Cancel Pete Rose Alumni Weekend Events

Code Orange Air Quality Issued For Philly Area

August 2, 2017 12:48 PM By Dan Wing
Filed Under: Code Orange Air Quality, Dan Wing, Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection have issued a Code Orange Air Quality for the Philadelphia area on Wednesday.

While most of us in the 5-county region may not notice much difference, young children, the elderly, and people with respiratory problems like asthma and emphysema are advised to limit their outdoor activities as air pollution levels are at an unhealthy level.

Weather Forecast 

Virginia Cain is community relations coordinator for our region, and she says there’s a few things we can do to ease the impact of the Code Orange.

“Folks should try to refrain from refueling their cars during the hottest part of the day, try to carpool or use public transportation if possible,” said Cain.

Cain also adds that if you are headed out, try to get as much done in one trip to limit car emissions.

More from Dan Wing
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch