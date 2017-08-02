NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

PD: Gunman Opens Fire Into Crowd, 19-Year-Old Shot

August 2, 2017 6:23 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a gunman after a drive-by shooting overnight in the Philadelphia’s Kensington section.

It happened on the 1800 block of East Clementine Street just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Man Seriously Injured After Shooting Outside Chester Gas Station 

Police say a 19-year-old man was with a group of friends when a car pulled up.

That’s when the driver fired shots into the crowd and sped off, say police.

The man was shot once in the leg and is expected to be OK.

It is unclear if the victim was the target.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch