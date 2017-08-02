PD: Gunman Opens Fire Into Crowd, 19-Year-Old Shot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a gunman after a drive-by shooting overnight in the Philadelphia’s Kensington section.
It happened on the 1800 block of East Clementine Street just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say a 19-year-old man was with a group of friends when a car pulled up.
That’s when the driver fired shots into the crowd and sped off, say police.
The man was shot once in the leg and is expected to be OK.
It is unclear if the victim was the target.