Carson Wentz: ‘Definitely A Time And Place’ To Throw It Up To Alshon Jeffery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles wide receivers were among the least productive in the NFL, as a unit, last season.
But now, second-year QB Carson Wentz has two new toys in Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith.
“I think we look good,” Wentz told the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday of the Eagles’ offense.
“Obviously, we still have a lot of mistakes out there, we still have a long way to go. But I think we’re in a good spot. The competition at that receiver position has been great. Getting Torrey and Alshon in here has really elevated the play of all the guys around them.
“Just having a year under our belt, for me personally, and then a year in Doug’s offense as well. You can just tell we’re definitely much further along this camp than we were last year. So just having some consistency there has really helped.”
Wentz admits sometimes you can just “throw it up” to Jeffery.
“At times, at times,” Wentz said. “But there’s definitely a time and a place, that you’ve got one-on-one coverage with Alshon, give him a chance. Give him a chance, and I definitely done that a handful of times in camp.”
