55 Arrested, 650 Bags Of Heroin Seized During Atlantic City Police Investigation

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS)—Fifty-five people have been arrested following an Atlantic City Police Department investigation.
The arrest comes in the wake of “daily complaints from residents, merchants, and visitors concerning narcotic distribution and quality of life issues along Pacific Avenue” police said in a news release.
Police arrested 55 individuals during the week of July 23 for a variety of criminal offenses. Those arrested were charged with various narcotic related offenses, prostitution, active warrants, and other crimes.
According to police, officers seized more than 650 bags of heroin, 200 bags of cocaine, an ounce of unpackaged cocaine, three ounces of marijuana, an assortment of prescription pills and more than $10,000 from narcotic distributors and illegal sales.
Officers also issued 133 ordinance violations for a variety of quality of life issues including open containers, drinking in public, and urinating in public.
Anyone with information about crimes taking place in your neighborhood is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766