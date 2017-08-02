$10,000 Reward Being Offered In Montgomery County Park Sex Assault Case

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect behind a sexual assault in a Montgomery County park.
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and the Citizens Crime Commission of the Delaware Valley are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who sexually assaulted at gunpoint a 19-year-old woman who was running in Norristown Farm Park on Tuesday morning.
The woman called 911 and was transported to Einstein Medical Center.
Authorities continue to search for the suspect.
People familiar with the area expressed shock over the assault.
“A little nervous to go back out there,” said Sue Vaughn. “I’m going to share it with my office co-workers and let them know. Hopefully, we’ll buddy up and not walk alone.”
The suspect is described as as black man wearing a black mask, or a dark-hooded sweatshirt, and armed with a handgun.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed this suspect entering or exiting the park to call East Norriton Police at 610-272-0748, West Norriton Police at 610-630-1701 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.