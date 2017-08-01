Woman Pleads Guilty To Killing Her Father As He Slept

DEVELOPING: Norristown State Hospital On Lockdown Due To Police Activity

August 1, 2017 1:04 PM
Filed Under: Christy Zelanko, Homicide

BEDFORD, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has pleaded guilty to shooting her father to death while he was sleeping.

The Bedford County District Attorney says 50-year-old Christy Zelanko pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder.

Police tell WJAC-TV that Zelanko shot her 68-year-old father, James Zelanko, in the chest five times while he slept in his Broadtop Township home in June 2015.

Investigators say Christy Zelanko had spoken with her mother about her father’s physical and mental abuse toward her mother earlier that day.

Zelanko faces up to 40 years in prison for the killing.

Online court records show a sentencing date wasn’t immediately scheduled.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

