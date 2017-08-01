Philly City Hall Rooftopper Exposes Loophole In Security

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A dangerous stunt recorded high atop Philadelphia’s City Hall and posted on YouTube now has the attention of city officials and the police department.

Philadelphia City Hall, with 700 rooms, a combined 15 acres of total floor space, is a 116-year-old fortress of a building. One that’s apparently less secure than many knew.

Councilman David Oh admits he’s never seen the inside of the iconic clock tower, but the man taking the video goes there.

“It is surprising that he could access the tower, climb up the ladder,” said Oh.

And he keeps on climbing all the way up to the statue of William Penn, which at the time was surrounded by scaffolding.

The 7-minute video posted to YouTube exposes a significant loophole in security.

Man Climbs Atop Philadelphia’s City Hall And No One Noticed

The man behind the lense goes by the name Carson King. City police have now launched an investigation.

“Right now it appears when he went into the tower going up, it appears there were trespassing events,” said Captain Sekou Kinebrew, with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Mayor Kenney was troubled by the risky maneuvering.

“It bothers me that someone wants to climb to the top of City Hall and the same thing with the Ben Franklin Bridge,” he says.

In that story, two photographers were caught scaling a bridge tower last week. Dozens of rescue crews cut the pair’s photo shoot short. They’re now facing felony charges.

2 Men Arrested After Climbing Ben Franklin Bridge To Take Photos

Meanwhile, at City Hall, a security review, ironically, was already underway.

“Our Homeland Security Unit were already doing a security audit overhaul for City Hall, so this just gives us more reason to continue doing that,” Kinebrew said.