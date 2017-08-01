Organization Donates 18 AEDs To Philadelphia PAL Centers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– An organization with an emphasis on helping kids is the recipient of items that could spell the difference between life and death.

Every Police Athletic League Center in Philadelphia is getting an Automated External Defibrillator.

“We wanted to work with PAL because they didn’t have any AED devices. AED devices are the only tool that can save somebody who is in cardiac arrest,” said Darren Sudman.

Sudman is the co-founder of Simon’s Fund, an organization he named after his infant son who died nearly 13 years ago.

“Detecting the heart condition before it causes cardiac arrest is the best way to go about this, but we also know no test is fool-proof. There needs to be a back up plan. That’s where the AED comes in,” said Sudman.

Sudman says after receiving a donation from the Eagles and the NFL, which they matched, they were able to give PAL 18 AEDs.

Officer Joseph Ellerbry who’s been a part of PAL for the last 18 years, says it’s very important they have one of the kits at every center.

“It gives us a chance to help these kids survive,” said Ellerbry.

This donation will protect more than 18,000 children and 200 staff and volunteers annually.