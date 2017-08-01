PA Turnpike Toll Amnesty Ends Friday

HARRISBURG, Pa (CBS) — There are only a few days left for people with outstanding toll violations and bills left to take advantage of the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s partial amnesty program.

After that, a new state law could mean real headaches for scofflaws.

The clock runs out at 7 p.m. Friday.

Until then, if you have Pennsylvania Turnpike toll bills and violations that are newer than 60 days, you can pay the outstanding tolls and all other fees will be waived.

Those older than 60 days are eligible for partial waiver of fees.

After 7 p.m. Friday, Turnpike spokeswoman Roseanne Placey says chronic toll scofflaws are in danger of having their vehicle registration suspended following the next violation.

“Correct. After six or more outstanding violations, or fees of $500 or more, you’re next event is the trigger.”

You have until 7 p.m. Friday to settle up with the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The toll-free number is 1-877-PennPass. That’s 877-PennPass.