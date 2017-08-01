Lane Johnson: Derek Barnett Has ‘Most Bend On The Team’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ defensive front is expected to be one of the best units in football.

Lane Johnson, the Eagles’ starting right tackle, has to go against those guys in practice every day. Johnson says Brandon Graham makes him better, every knows about Fletcher Cox, new Eagle Tim Jernigan is “very slippery inside,” and a former Patriots defensive end Chris Long is a “savvy veteran.”

But first-round pick Derek Barnett received the highest praise from Johnson.

“And Barnett man, I mean he’s probably got the most bend on the team,” Johnson told the 94WIP Midday Show after Tuesday’s practice. “You talk about the guys like the Von Miller’s, the Khalil Mack’s that can really get the edge. One good thing about him is, he works hard. So I’m very excited about what we have.

“He’s very blessed with the bend. There’s a whole lot of guys who can’t bend like him, so he’s very fortunate from that standpoint. So if the tackle isn’t on his technique, he’s gonna get beat. So as he progresses, as he gets older, he’s gonna get stronger and develop there. He’s only, what, 20, 21 years old? So, he’s got a very bright future ahead of him.”

Barnett, 21, was the Eagles’ 14th overall pick. He’s expected to see significant playing time in year one.