Sources: Vehicle Of Suspect Wanted In Deadly Haverford Shooting Recovered, Suspect Still At Large

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The vehicle of a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Haverford Township has been recovered in West Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Police Sources tell Eyewitness News the suspect’s gray Volvo was recovered near the 5100 block of Locust Street, Tuesday morning.
However, the suspect remains at large.
The suspect is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old John Le on Saturday near Haverford Road in Delaware County.
Police say the suspect was caught on a security camera fleeing the scene wearing a red hoodie.
Investigators say the suspect is also linked to another seemingly random attack in the Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia.
It happened 45 minutes before the Haverford homicide. Police say the suspect is accused of shooting at two people, missing them but hitting the car they were in, before fleeing in the gray Volvo.
Police are now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction.