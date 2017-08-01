FDA: Male Enhancement Supplement Recalled Over Hidden Ingredient; Could Result In Death

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A male enhancement supplement is being recalled over an undeclared ingredient that could result in death.
Male enhancement company Man of Steel says they are voluntarily recalling 175 lots of their Man of Steel 1 and Man of Steel 2 products.
FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that both products contained sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra, an FDA-approved prescription drug for erectile dysfunction (ED).
According to the FDA, this undeclared ingredient may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels and could potentially result in death.
The groups affected are men with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease.
To date, Man of Steel says they have not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.
Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Man of Steel 877-757-8335 or e-mail vitility@yahoo.com 24 hrs a day.
Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.