DA: ‘I Just Remember Feeling A Great Sense Of Despair’ Looking For Bodies On DiNardo Property

BUCKS COUNTY (CBS) — Two weeks ago, the search for four missing men in Bucks County came to end on a Solebury farm.

Search crews discovered the men’s bodies in a common grave, and charges were filed against two cousins.

KYW’s Jim Melwert sat down with Bucks County district attorney Matt Weintraub for an in-depth, one-on-one interview about the chain of events that captivated the nation.

DA: Human Remains Found In Search Of 4 Missing Pennsylvania Men

Not long after the four men were reported missing, the search centered on a 90-acre farm in Solebury Township. Weintraub says cadaver dogs hit on five locations on the property, but as the hours and days ticked by.

“We were oh-for-four and I just remember feeling a great sense of despair, myself,” he said.

Weintraub says it seemed like hope was fading.

“The hole is being dug deeper and deeper and deeper and I’m talking 6 feet, 7 feet, 8 feet, 9 feet,” he said.

Still no sign of the bodies, with a heat index at points over 100-degrees, in dusty conditions.

“And these men and women are in there and they have to wear these Tyvek suits that are basically like greenhouses, little personal greenhouses,” he said.

Timeline Of Events In Missing Men Case In Bucks County

Dean Finocchiaro, Mark Sturgis and Tom Meo were found in the hole, but it took what his attorney’s call a confession from Cosmo Dinardo to find the remains of Jimi Patrick.

You can hear Jim’s full interview with District Attorney Weintraub here.