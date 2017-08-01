NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Bill Cosby Attorney Files Paperwork To Withdraw From Case Before Sex Assault Retrial

August 1, 2017 4:23 PM By Jim Melwert
Filed Under: Bill Cosby, Brian McMonagle, Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA (CBS) — Three months from the scheduled start of his retrial on sex assault charges, and a key member of Bill Cosby’s defense has filed a motion to withdraw from the case.

Attorney Brian McMonagle has filed to withdraw as Bill Cosby’s attorney. McMonagle says Cosby is taking necessary steps to secure new counsel but requests until Aug. 21.

DA’s Office: Woman Sexually Assaulted At Gunpoint While Running In Park

There is no word on who will replace McMonagle though Cosby’s publicist, Andrew Wyatt, says “I am still vetting attorneys on am short list,” adding attorney Angela Agrusa is still on the team.

McMonagle’s request to withdraw still needs the OK from Montgomery County Judge Stephen O’Neill, who has scheduled a hearing on Aug. 22.

Cosby’s retrial is currently scheduled for Nov. 6.

No word from McMonagle on the reason for his request to withdraw, but there was notable friction between McMonagle and Cobsy’s publicist, most clearly seen following the declaration of the mistrial.

More from Jim Melwert
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch