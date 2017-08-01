Bill Cosby Attorney Files Paperwork To Withdraw From Case Before Sex Assault Retrial

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA (CBS) — Three months from the scheduled start of his retrial on sex assault charges, and a key member of Bill Cosby’s defense has filed a motion to withdraw from the case.
Attorney Brian McMonagle has filed to withdraw as Bill Cosby’s attorney. McMonagle says Cosby is taking necessary steps to secure new counsel but requests until Aug. 21.
There is no word on who will replace McMonagle though Cosby’s publicist, Andrew Wyatt, says “I am still vetting attorneys on am short list,” adding attorney Angela Agrusa is still on the team.
McMonagle’s request to withdraw still needs the OK from Montgomery County Judge Stephen O’Neill, who has scheduled a hearing on Aug. 22.
Cosby’s retrial is currently scheduled for Nov. 6.
No word from McMonagle on the reason for his request to withdraw, but there was notable friction between McMonagle and Cobsy’s publicist, most clearly seen following the declaration of the mistrial.
