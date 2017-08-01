WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Warning For Philadelphia, Surrounding Area| Full Weather Coverage

Delaware Police ID Skeletal Remains Found Near Music Fest

August 1, 2017 6:10 PM
Filed Under: Delaware State Police

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Police ID Skeletal Remains Found Near Music Fest

Local news outlets reported on Monday the body was identified as belonging to 40-year-old Linda C. Moore. Her remains had been discovered the night of June 15 in a wooded area outside where Firefly Music Festival was held in Dover.

The police Forensic Sciences Division ruled the victim’s cause of death “undetermined.”

Police spokesman Master Cpl. Gary Fournier says Moore’s identity was confirmed through dental records and that her last known address is in Charlotte, North Carolina.

