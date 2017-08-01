Police: Man Wearing Cowboys Hat Stole Large Amounts Of Baby Formula

August 1, 2017 11:51 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Bensalem police are searching for the man wearing a Dallas Cowboys hat who’s accused of stealing large amounts of baby formula.

It happened on July 30 around 1:39 p.m. at the Target on Rockhill Drive.

Police say the suspect exited the store without paying for numerous bottles of Similac Formula.

He’s seen fleeing in an older red pick-up truck.

“This criminal has hit numerous times in our area and we need to identify him before he steals again,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at  (215) 633-3719.

 

