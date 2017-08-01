76ers Unveil New 2017-18 Nike-StubHub Uniform

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 76ers unveiled two of the team’s four new 2017-18 season Nike jerseys-Stubhub jerseys.

The Sixers signed StubHub as the first jersey patch partner in ‘big four’ US sports history on May 15, 2016.

“The Philadelphia 76ers and Nike are two iconic brands committed to elevating the game of basketball through innovation while seamlessly honoring the rich traditions of both organizations,” said Chris Heck, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

“We’re excited to unveil the first of two jerseys with our incredible partner, StubHub, an organization as committed to engaging with fans in authentic ways and generating unforgettable live sports and entertainment experiences as we are. We are confident that the next two jerseys we unveil will additionally capture the spirit of this historic city, the imagination of new Philadelphia, and the passion of our loyal fans. Before the 2017-18 season has even begun, our ‘Welcome to the Moment’ campaign has generated national recognition and acclaim, and we look forward to continuing the momentum as the season progresses.”

“For this to be my first NBA jersey and the first time putting it on, I’m lucky and fortunate enough to wear this across my chest and play for this team,” said Fultz.

The team will release the third video exclusively on @Sixers Tuesday afternoon, where Fultz will officially announce number 20 as his jersey number.

Fans can purchase the new 76ers 2017-18 season jerseys on September 29, 2017 at SixersShop.com and the Team Store at Sixers home arena.