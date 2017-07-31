Zeoli Show Log 07.31.17

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

July 31, 2017 4:54 PM By Rich Zeoli
3pm- White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci will resign from his position after being on the job for only 10 days. 

3:20pm- Following Reince Priebus’ resignation, Gen. John Kelly will take over duties as White House Chief of Staff. 

3:25pm- According to reports, the Democrat Party will no longer withhold funds from party candidates who campaign as pro life. 

3:50pm- According to reports, Anthony Scaramucci was escorted from the White House following the end of his tenure as Communications Director.

3:55pm- While attending a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs, NJ Gov. Chris Christie confronted a heckling fan. 

4:15pm- During a White House Press Briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed questions regarding Anthony Scaramucci’s dismissal as Communications Director.

4:50pm- While appearing on Fox News, Rep. Nancy Pelosi said that Hillary Clinton’s campaign was the reason Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election. 

 

