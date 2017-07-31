Here Are Some Of The Most Unhealthiest Restaurant Meals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re watching what you eat, there’s a new list of food you may want to avoid.
A group just released what it calls the eight unhealthiest restaurant meals.
The Center for Science in the Public Interest calls IHOP’s Cheeseburger Omelette with Pancakes, Butter and Syrup the worst breakfast. It’s packed with almost 2,000 calories and more than two days worth of saturated fat and sodium.
When it comes to burgers, Buffalo Wild Wings’ Cheese Curd Bacon Burger with Fries is a real whopper. The burger with deep-fried cheese curds, bacon strips and sauce is loaded with 53 grams of saturated fat and 4,700 milligrams of sodium. That’s about the same amount you’ll find in five Burger King Bacon Double Cheeseburgers.
And when it comes to desert, Pizzeria Uno’s Ridiculously Awesome Insanely Large Chocolate Cake lives up to its name. One slice will set you back about 1,700 calories and more than three days worth of sugar.
Click here to see the full list.