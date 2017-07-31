Man Catches 30-Pound Carp From Schuylkill River

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man catches a massive fish from the Schuylkill River over the weekend.
Troy Rimes, of Germantown, told CBS3 he reeled in the 30-pound carp while fishing in Locust Point along the Schuylkill on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
However, this isn’t the first time Rimes caught such a big carp from the river.
Just last week, Rimes, also known as “The Carp Catcher,” caught a 28-pound carp.
Rimes added that he catches large carp this time of year in the Schuylkill.
Rimes doesn’t eat what he catches out of the Schuylkill as he releases the fish back into the water.