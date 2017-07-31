NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Researchers Say 60,000 Will Die In 2030 Due To Rising Pollution

July 31, 2017 5:57 PM By Stephanie Stahl
Filed Under: air pollutants, Climate Change, jason West

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Scientists say hotter temperatures speed up the chemical reactions that create air pollutants, which impact public health.

This research adds to growing evidence that the overall health effects of a changing climate are likely to be overwhelmingly negative.

As climate change affects air pollution, scientists estimate 60,000 people could die in the year 2030 if it is not addressed.

New research says that in 2100, that number could jump to 260,000 people.

G20 Closes With Rebuke To Trump’s Climate Change Stance

“Air pollution affects things like, heart attacks, stroke, cardiopulmonary disease and lung cancer,” Dr. Jason West, the study’s author, explained. “So, because air pollution affects those causes, it has a big effect on health.”

While the topic has become controversial in recent years, West says slowing down climate change could make a big difference for the county’s future health.

Climate Change Leading To Higher Alcohol Content In Wine?

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions has a really big benefit for air pollution and therefore, for human health,” West said.

Previous studies suggest climate change can also lead to more heat related illness and spread infectious diseases.

More from Stephanie Stahl
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch