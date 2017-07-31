Police Investigate Overnight Shootings In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating two shootings, one of them fatal, overnight in North Philadelphia.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, a police captain said a Hispanic man in his 20’s was sitting on a stoop outside of a home near the intersection of 4th Street and Indiana Avenue, when someone shot him anywhere from one to four times in the face.

Neighbors attempted to take the man to the hospital, but officers arrived quickly and transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Nearby in Feltonville, police responded to a shooting on the 4900 block of B Street.

Just before midnight, police said a 17-year-old girl was sitting inside a home, when she was struck in the chest by a stray bullet that came through the window.

An off-duty police officer in the neighborhood spotted several men running into an apartment building on the same block. A SWAT team cleared the building, but did not find the men inside.

The teenage victim arrived in a private car to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where at last check, she was in stable condition.

Police have not yet made any arrests.