Streets Department To Host Mobile Drop-Off Sites To Help Curb Illegal Dumping

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Streets Department will host six mobile drop-off sites throughout the city where they’ll accept items that can’t — and shouldn’t — be put out with the trash. The effort is aimed at curbing illegal dumping.
The mobile drop-off sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in six Philadelphia neighborhoods, allowing residents to legally unload bulk items like furniture, tires, household appliances, and televisions.
Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams says although those items are accepted at the city’s permanent disposal and recycling centers, not everyone can get to them.
“What we want to do is make it more convenient for our residents to use the service that we provide by reaching out and going into the communities and neighborhoods where they’re challenged with these type of problems.”
Williams says the effort doesn’t just benefit residents; illegal dumping costs the city $1.4 million a year.
“This is a safe and efficient way for the city of Philadelphia to solve a problem for both the residents and our city.”
Find a list of drop-off sites and what they’ll accept at philadelphiastreets.com