Sixers Top Draft Pick Makes First Pitch At Phillies Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a special day at the ballpark for the NBA’s first overall pick Markelle Fultz.

The Sixers guard posed for photos as he got ready for his first pressure moment in Philadelphia, throwing out the first pitch before the Phillies game on Monday.

After some last minute instructions, it was time for the moment of truth and a chance for Fultz to meet the Phanatic.

As fans chanted, “Trust the process,” Fultz did what he came to do.

“My goal was to not throw it in the dirt from the mound,” Fultz said. “I did a pretty good job. I didn’t get a chance to warm up. If I got a chance to warm up, I would have thrown a strike.”

The young man out of Maryland said it was a moment to cherish.

“It just shows the love they show in this area, in Philly,” Fultz said. “That’s good. For me to be a basketball player to be welcome down here on the baseball field shows the love the Philly community has.”