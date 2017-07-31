Riders On Atlantic City Rail Line Being Diverted, Delayed In Wake Of Trash Truck Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the start of two weeks of delays for riders on the Atlantic City Rail Line in the aftermath of Friday’s garbage truck crash.
Lisa Pierce’s train trip was about ten minutes behind schedule.
“I’m trying to get to the shore. It’s a perfect day,” she said. “But it’s a disruption because I understand other people in Philadelphia and the Pennsauken station are trying to get here.”
That’s because New Jersey Transit is running shuttle buses on its Atlantic City Rail Line between Philadelphia and Cherry Hill, while crews repair Friday’s damage from a trash truck that rammed a rail overpass in Pennsauken.
“Severe damage. Our track inspectors went out and inspected the bridge and determined that a significant amount of damage was caused,” said NJT spokeswoman Nancy Snyder. “And it’s going to take a while for the repairs to be made.”
About two weeks in all. Snyder says AC rail tickets will be cross-honored on PATCO, the River Line and NJT buses.
The line serves 1300 daily riders.