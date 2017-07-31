Philly Singer-Songwriter Serenades Pedestrians Across City

July 31, 2017 2:58 PM By Melony Roy
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local singer-songwriter is using social media to spread positivity in a new Instagram series.

A new series on Instagram called #SidewalkSerenades is the brainchild of Philadelphia singer/songwriter Darius Coleman.

“It’s literally unpredictable,” Coleman said. “Every week is a new situation, new experience with new people, and the whole thing is completely random and non-staged, so it’s literally up in the air as to how things are going to work out.”

img 5875 Philly Singer Songwriter Serenades Pedestrians Across City

Darius Coleman asks a woman if he may serenade her. (credit: Melony Roy)

Coleman serenades pedestrians with his own arrangement of popular songs all over the city, then posts the videos to Instagram Sunday nights at 7 o’clock.

“My initial goal for #SidewalkSerenades was really to put a smile on people’s faces to make a difference by sharing the gift that God gave me, which is music,” Coleman said. “And so I’m just out here trying to share my gift with other people and sharing positivity and light with people, because you never know what people are going through on a day-to-day basis.”

He will end his #SidewalkSerenades at the end of August with a surprise finale.

