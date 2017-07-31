NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Phillies Trade Pitcher Joaquin Benoit To Pirates

July 31, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Joaquin Benoit, Philadelphia Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies announced Monday afternoon that they have traded right-handed pitcher Joaquin Benoit.

Benoit, along with cash considerations, will head to the Pittsburgh Pirate for minor league right-handed pitcher Seth McGarry, Phillies General Manager Matt Klentak said.

McGarry, 23, appeared in 31 games for single-A Bradenton this season, posting a 1.34 ERA and 0.84 WHIP as he held opponents to a .146 average.

Benoit, who the Phillies signed as a free agent this past off-season, appeared in 44 games, posting a 4.07 ERA, averaging little more than nine strikeouts per nine innings.

In addition, Pittsburgh will be Benoit’s eighth team in his 16 seasons in the majors.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch