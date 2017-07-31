Phillies Trade Pitcher Joaquin Benoit To Pirates

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies announced Monday afternoon that they have traded right-handed pitcher Joaquin Benoit.
Benoit, along with cash considerations, will head to the Pittsburgh Pirate for minor league right-handed pitcher Seth McGarry, Phillies General Manager Matt Klentak said.
McGarry, 23, appeared in 31 games for single-A Bradenton this season, posting a 1.34 ERA and 0.84 WHIP as he held opponents to a .146 average.
Benoit, who the Phillies signed as a free agent this past off-season, appeared in 44 games, posting a 4.07 ERA, averaging little more than nine strikeouts per nine innings.
In addition, Pittsburgh will be Benoit’s eighth team in his 16 seasons in the majors.