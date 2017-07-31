Phillies Beat Braves 7-6, Complete 4-Game Sweep

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Odubel Herrera and Maikel Franco hit homers, Nick Pivetta threw six sharp innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 on Monday afternoon to complete a four-game sweep.

Pivetta (4-6) gave up one run and three hits, striking out five.

Kurt Suzuki and Freddie Freeman went deep for Atlanta. Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz (9-6) allowed five runs and seven hits in four innings.

Philadelphia has won five in a row and is 10-6 since the All-Star break, but still owns the worst record (39-64) in the majors.

The Phillies are 7-0 against Atlanta at Citizens Bank Park this season. They posted their first four-game sweep of the Braves at home since September 1949.

This was the Phillies’ first four-game sweep against anyone since July 2014 at Milwaukee and first at home since June 2011 vs. the Marlins.

Atlanta, which trailed 5-0 through four innings, was down 7-5 and had the bases loaded with two outs in the eighth when Luis Garcia struck out pinch-hitter Tyler Flowers swinging at a 99 mph fastball.

Hector Neris allowed an RBI single to Nick Markakis in the ninth, but retired Suzuki on a fly ball with runners at first and third to end it, earning his 10th save in 13 tries.

Herrera drove a 3-2 pitch into the second deck in right field for his 11th homer, giving the Phillies a 4-0 lead in the third inning.

Cesar Hernandez led off the inning with a triple to right-center. After Tommy Joseph lined an RBI single to right-center and Franco singled, Herrera hit a three-run shot.

Joseph had another RBI single in the fourth to make it 5-0. Hernandez scored on a groundout in the sixth for a 6-1 lead.

Suzuki hit a two-run shot off reliever Jessen Therrien in the seventh. Pinch-hitter Lane Adams had an RBI single to cut it to 6-4.

Franco launched his 16th homer into the second deck in left field in the seventh off Sam Freeman.

Freeman connected off Adam Morgan in the eighth.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Lucas Sims is expected to be called up from Triple-A to make his major league debut when they return home to start a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (8-6, 3.17 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game interleague series against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

