Man Receives 18-Month Prison Sentence For Stealing Over $250,000 From Child Center

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) – A Jersey City man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Monday for stealing more than $250,000 from the Jersey City Child Development Centers Inc.
Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick announced that Robert E. Mays, 40, pleaded guilty to wire fraud before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton.
According to court documents, Mays was an executive at the JCCDC, an organization that provides early childhood development services and education to under-privileged children, from September 2013 to May 2014.
He admitted to increasing his salary from $96,500 to $155,000 after only two months on the job. Mays also admitted to using company funds for unauthorized purchases, which included a 2007 Maserati Quattroporte and a fur coat costing thousands.
Wigenton imposed the sentence Monday in Newark federal court.
In addition to Mays’ prison term, Wigenton ordered him to pay $257,418.20.