Goats Hired To Landscape School’s Yard

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (CBS) — A school district in Salt Lake City is saving money on a tough landscaping job.
The terrain makes the job expensive, but fortunately they have hired a team of pros to do it for less money: Goats.
School leaders hired Four Leaf Farms who brought a herd of 400 goats to the school.
District officials say they like using goats since they get the job done without using chemicals. That’s something the district worries about around children.
The goats are also apparently very efficient. A landscaping crew would cost $8,000, but the goats get the job done for $3,000.
This is the third year in a row the district has hired goats.