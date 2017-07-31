Jordan Hicks Says He Gained 7 Pounds Of Muscle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jordan Hicks added some weight—he says seven pounds—and the field unfolds much slower to him than it did a year ago. The Eagles’ middle linebacker had five interceptions and one fumble recovery in 2016.

More importantly, the 6-foot-2, 237-pound third-round draft pick out of Texas played in all 16 games last year. Hicks went from making 49 tackles his rookie year in 2016 to 86 last year.

There were some concerns entering this season when Hicks broke his hand over the summer. But everything seems healed and fine now.

“I feel real good,” Hicks said. “I think my vision is better and with the repetitions of being games and being in different game situations, everything does slow down. I felt that, and I’m looking to feel that even more this year. As long as I can focus on what I need to focus on, and do what I can do, I’ll be alright.”

Hicks said he dedicated the offseason to getting bigger and stronger. He also plunged more time into breaking down film.

“My weight is up, I’m around 237, and I played at 230 last year,” Hicks said. “I feel good at this weight. It hasn’t slowed me down. And the weight that I gained is strength weight. I’m stronger and definitely feel good. I watched a lot of film, and I go back to Austin, Texas, and work out some really good guys.”

Asked if this is the season he breaks through and becomes an all-Pro, Hicks smiled and said, “We’ll see.”