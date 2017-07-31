NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

More Than Two Dozen Dogs Hit The Waves For Surfing Competition

July 31, 2017 12:03 PM

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS) — Some dogs spent their weekend showing off their surfing skills.

The 12th annual Surf Dog Competition took place in San Diego Sunday afternoon.

Goats Hired To Landscape School’s Yard 

About 60 dogs competed. They came from all parts of the country.

The dogs make it look easy, but surfers say getting a dog on the board takes months.

3 Local JCPenney Stores Closing Monday

They practice on land before they take on the waves.

The event raised money for the San Diego Humane Society.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch