More Than Two Dozen Dogs Hit The Waves For Surfing Competition

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS) — Some dogs spent their weekend showing off their surfing skills.
The 12th annual Surf Dog Competition took place in San Diego Sunday afternoon.
About 60 dogs competed. They came from all parts of the country.
The dogs make it look easy, but surfers say getting a dog on the board takes months.
They practice on land before they take on the waves.
The event raised money for the San Diego Humane Society.