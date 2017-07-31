Chris Long: ‘We Have A Lot Of Unique Talents Here’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chris Long knows what it’s like to be a part of a winning team. The veteran defensive end played and won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots last season before signing a free agent contract to play for the Eagles this season.

These Eagles have the talent, said Long, who’s entering his 10th NFL season.

“It’s always hard to tell in late July how teams are going to grow, whether you’re in New England or Philly, but this team has a lot of talent,” said Long, who played in every regular-season game for the Pats last year and started seven times. “We have a lot of pieces that are necessary to make a push. We’re going to build this thing one day at a time.

“There are similarities. Just because two teams are built differently and don’t have a lot of similarities doesn’t mean that they’re not good teams. Teams are built in different ways, with goals in mind and different talents.

“We certainly have a lot of unique talents here.”

A lot of that talent is on the Eagles’ defensive line, where Fletcher Cox, Timmy Jernigan and Brandon Graham plan to cause chaos for opposing offensive lines.

“I love my d-line room, those are good people in there, with no egos and everybody is competing,” Long said. “We have a real good defensive end group and good inside that will get a real good push, too, so it’s a lot of fun.”