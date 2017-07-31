Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Dunkirk’ Declares Victory Again

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

July 31, 2017 4:00 AM By Bill Wine
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)Dunkirk made it two in a row over the weekend, one that featured modest returns at multiplexes.

Director Christopher Nolan’s World War II drama finished in first place at the box office for a second straight time, earning an estimated $28 million.

That was enough to keep it ahead of the weekend’s two new releases, but not by much.

The new animated comedy, The Emoji Movie, was the close runner-up with $26 million.

The holdover comedy, Girls Trip, was third with a total of $20 million.

And the debuting Charlize Theron-starring action thriller, Atomic Blonde, finished fourth with $19 million.

Overall, industry-wide totals were a good deal short of those of last weekend, as well as those of the counterpart weekend last year.

