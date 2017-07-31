Police Looking For Philly Woman Accused Of Abandoning Baby In Hotel Room

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bensalem are looking for a woman they say left her 7-month-old baby alone in a hotel room and never came back.
According to investigators, 34-year-old Erica Avila-Lopez left her baby alone in a room at the Knights Inn Hotel in Bensalem on Saturday afternoon.
Police Investigate Overnight Shootings In North Philadelphia
Hotel staff found the baby on the floor the following day after Avila-Lopez failed to checkout.
The baby is in the custody of Philadelphia DHS since Lopez and her child are Philadelphia residents.
Goats Hired To Landscape School’s Yard
Investigators say narcotics and drug paraphernalia were also found inside the room.
Avila-Lopez faces multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, and narcotics offenses.
If you have any information on Avila-Lopez’s whereabouts, contact Bensalem Police at (215) 633-3700.