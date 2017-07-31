2 Top NJ Lawmakers Meet With Hospital Executives To Discuss Next Step In Healthcare Reform

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two leading Democrats in New Jersey visited Inspira Hospital-Elmer on Monday to discuss what’s next with healthcare reform. That, after the failed Republican ‘repeal and replace’ push.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker says ‘no doubt about it’ in New Jersey that ‘skinny repeal’ of the Affordable Care Act was unpopular.

“It’s a good win, but it’s not over yet,” Booker said. “Republicans are still trying to push plans that would strip away Medicaid expansion that we benefit from.”

He’s having a constant stream of conversations with Republicans on Capitol Hill.

“I’ve been on the phone with people like Lindsey Graham to some House members I know. We’ve got to come together,” Booker said. “That’s what the American public needs right now.”

State senate president Steve Sweeney says a straight up repeal of Obamacare would have cost the state over a billion dollars, with 500,000 people losing healthcare coverage.

Sweeney recalls plenty of instances of mixing and matching Republican and Democratic ideas.

“Look, I’ve fought with Christie. I’ve worked with Christie,” Sweeney said. “You’ll never get anything done that’s meaningful, if you don’t come together and compromise.’

Take his push for the Paid Family Leave Bill in Trenton.

“It couldn’t have passed without a Republican Senator voting for it,” Sweeney said. “We just couldn’t get it done.”

He thinks Congress needs to rediscover the lost art of compromise.

“Go back through the normal process of committee,” he said. “Listen to each side and come up with the reform that works.”

Sweeney says both Democrats and Republicans are well-aware of the current healthcare system.

“We need to ensure that Obamacare stays,” he said. “We just need to fix it.”