Judge To Announce Verdict In 1984 Rape, Murder Cold Case

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — In August, 1984 a 14-year-old Bensalem girl went missing. On Monday afternoon, just shy of 33 years after her body was found in the woods — a verdict is expected, in the trial of a 57-year-old facing first-degree murder and rape connected to her disappearance.

This was a bench trial, defendant George Shaw waived his right to a jury trial, in exchange, prosecutors took the death penalty off the table.

Trial Continues For Man Accused Of 1984 Bensalem Rape And Murder

Shaw is accused of raping and killing 14-year-old Barbara back in 1984. The girl was reported missing on August 3, her body was found 13 days later in a wooded area between Route and North River Drive, about a half-mile from where Shaw was living at the time.

Shaw lived close to the trailer park where Rowan was last seen, and according to prosecutors, Rowan would often watch Shaw’s 3-year-old daughter.

Fla. Man Heads To Trial For 1984 Rape, Murder Of Bucks County Teen

During the trial prosecutors put Robert Sanders on the stand. Sanders has pleaded guilty to two counts of hindering apprehension. He testified, the night the girl went missing, he went to Shaw’s apartment to shoot methamphetamine and saw a girl matching Rowan’s description. He said he helped Shaw dump a body that was taped up in a bag, with red hair sticking out.

But shaw’s defense attorney, Louis Busico argued Sanders has lied under oath in the past, and after a lifetime of drug and alcohol abuse, he is unreliable and self-serving in telling this story. Busico argues there is substantial reasonable doubt.

A verdict is expected later in the day Monday.