10 Fun, Budget-Friendly Activities Your Family Can Enjoy in Philadelphia This August

As the last few weeks of summer approach, families are trying to squeeze in every bit of fun they can. Trips to the amusement park, movies, and beaches can get expensive. Here is a list of 10 free or low-cost activities you can do with your family in the Philly-area, which are not only fun and kid friendly, but budget friendly too!

Head down to Dilworth Park – Not only is it a beautiful place to visit, but they have free concerts on Wednesdays and free movies on Fridays.

Explore science at the Franklin Institute. – On Community Night, which is the third Wednesday of every month, admission is FREE from 5-8 PM and parking is discounted.

Check out the Philadelphia Mural Mile – Philly has Murals everywhere; but this mile stretch has some of the best artwork in the city, for free! Guided tours are also available for a small fee.

Visit the beautiful Wissahickon Valley Park – From hiking and walking trails, to ice cream socials and bird watching, it’s a great (and free) way to get in touch with nature.

Check out one of Philadelphia’s Spraygrounds – There are locations all over the city and a fun and free way to cool down.

Kids Bowl Free – Sign your kids up and they get two free games at participating bowling alleys everyday this summer. Standard shoe rental rates may apply.

Test your child’s detective skills at the Edgar Allan Poe National Historical Site. Complete the activities to become a Junior Ranger or just listen for “The Tell-Tale Heart.”

Does one of your kids have four legs and fur? Check outPretzel Park, located in Manayunk, where all of your kids, even ones named “Buddy”, can go play. Plus, there are always special events going on, like the Farmers Market on weekends that parents will enjoy.

Embrace the green in Bartram’s Garden. This historic site will have you amazed that you’re still within city limits.

Be a tourist! Run up the Rocky steps, visit the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, or grab a seat and listen to Ben or Betsy at one of the 10 Storytelling Benchesin the Historic District.

All of these places are family-oriented and a lot of fun. Many of the events above also provide a learning component and allow children to explore their creative side.

Are you interested in learning more about cyber charter schools, but have concerns about socialization? PA Virtual Charter School plans similar outings to those above with an educational focus for students and families during the school year across the state. For more information, and to see if PA Virtual is right for you family, visit pavirtual.com